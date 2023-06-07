Collinsville man charged with mother’s death to face grand jury

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury will hear the case of a Collinsville man accused of killing his own mother.

Bruce Lee Jones was charged with the 2022 murder of Sandra Jelks after deputies found her unresponsive in the home they shared. Jones’ preliminary hearing happened at the DeKalb County Courthouse with Judge Steven Whitmire presiding.

Prosecuting attorneys called to witness an investigator who was one of the first to respond to the scene.

The testifying investigator said that the suspect’s cousin found Jelks dead in her home with multiple gunshot wounds. When this cousin stumbled upon the scene, he also came in contact with Jones, who began chasing him through the home with a gun.

Witnesses told investigators that Jones chased his cousin outside and throughout the neighborhood near Watts Drive. The cousin ended up hiding in a nearby nursing home until deputies arrived.

Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where they took Jones into custody. They would recover multiple shell casings from the home to be sent for lab testing.

The testifying investigator also said that statements from acquaintances of Jones revealed that he had discussed “killing” prior to the incident.

Judge Whitmire bound the case over to a grand jury. A date for that trial has not been set.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.