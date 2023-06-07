Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Bill to create dam safety program awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature

A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If...
A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If signed into law, the bill would “provide for the inspection of certain dams and reservoirs by an engineer”.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If signed into law, the bill would “provide for the inspection of certain dams and reservoirs by an engineer”.

According to the legislation, owners will need to inspect their dam or reservoir a minimum of once every two years by an engineer. The engineer will notify the local Emergency Management Agency that the inspection is complete and deliver a record of that to the owner.

The bill also says certain dam owners will notify the local EMA of any new construction among other things.

Steve Newton with the Alabama Safe Dam Technical Coalition said that this legislation is long overdue.

“It just gives people an awareness that dams exist and there are consequences if they fail. We’re hoping that for those dam owners that choose to participate, it may open up some federal funding through FEMA,” Newton said.

You can read the latest version of the bill here: https://legiscan.com/AL/text/SB284/2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Five months ago, Ray King, 50, was shot and killed by deputies with the Madison County...
Family of Huntsville man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’ seeks answers

Latest News

Interstate 65 traffic generic.
Alabama lawmakers push to widen I-65 statewide
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Federal prosecutors request charges dropped against Madison man nicknamed 'MAGA Lumberjack'
The chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance is set to be extradited to the U.S.
Timeline of events leading up to the extradition of Joran van der Sloot to the US
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Alleged assault victim files lawsuit against City of Sheffield, police department
Alleged assault victim files lawsuit against City of Sheffield, police department