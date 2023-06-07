Bill to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Alabama passes legislature

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Safe Haven Baby Boxes could soon be making their way to Alabama as House Bill 473 was passed by state lawmakers. The bill would bring baby boxes to Alabama and make changes to the current state Safe Haven law.

State Representative Donna Givens told WAFF 48 News what motivated her to get this bill passed.

“The most wonderful part about it is I know that this will be saving innocent babies’ lives,” Givens said.

Current Safe Haven laws state that parents have 72 hours after birth to surrender their newborn to an emergency medical service and they can not remain anonymous.

The bill changes the surrender time to 45 days and will allow parents to stay anonymous as long as the baby is safe and healthy.

Director of Family and Children Services Amanda Mancuso said the new time frame will allow parents to not rush to make a decision.

“That 45 days gives parents just such an extra little bit of time to make sure that they can manage and if they can’t manage it gives them the opportunity to safely leave their baby somewhere where it can be taken care of,” Mancuso said.

Givens said a private donor has agreed to pay for ten boxes, which will be placed in Alabama’s biggest cities near college campuses in Baldwin County, Mobile, Auburn, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Muscle Shoals, Dothan, Anniston and Montgomery.

Givens said she believes the bill passed because lawmakers realized parents need another option due to Alabama’s recent abortion ban.

“Alabama is a pro-life state, I’m very pleased to say that,” Givens said. “I think this is [the] next step. We want the young ladies to not abort the babies so we’re encouraging them to have babies so what’s the next step? I feel like this is a good next step.”

The is now awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature, if signed the law will take effect on Sept. 1.

