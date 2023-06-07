Bicyclist injured in crash involving commercial vehicle on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a wreck involving a bicyclist and a “commercial vehicle” on Southbound Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers are searching for the driver of the commercial vehicle. Officers believe the driver of the commercial vehicle didn’t know they were involved in a wreck.

The cause of the wreck is being investigated.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

