Alleged assault victim files lawsuit against City of Sheffield, police department

A Sheffield man is suing the City of Sheffield, the Sheffield Police Department and multiple officers after he says he was attacked on his own doorstep.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
As first seen on WAFF 48, body cam footage showed Marvin Long standing near his home observing officers detaining someone else when an altercation started with Sheffield Police Officers in June 2021.

As first seen on WAFF 48, body cam footage showed Marvin Long standing near his home observing officers detaining someone else when an altercation started with Sheffield Police Officers in June 2021.

At first, words were exchanged between Long and the officers before he was attacked and mauled by a K-9 and officers. Long was then charged with resisting arrest.

Long says the entire incident violated his rights and was excessive use of force. For that, he is suing officers and deputies who were on the scene as well as the Mayor of Sheffield and the Colbert County Sheriff.

Due to media attention on the case, a judge has put a gag order in place.

