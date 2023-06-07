Deals
Actress Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her brain

In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif.(John Salangsang | John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Actress Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her brain.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress shared a video of herself receiving treatment, saying her CT scans on Jan. 5 showed cancer in her brain.

Doherty said her first round of radiation took place on Jan. 12.

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty wrote in the video’s caption. “I am fortunate to have great doctors like Dr. Amin (Mirhadi) and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. the turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

The actress, best known for her television roles in “Little House on the Prairie,” “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which went into remission two years later. The cancer returned in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

