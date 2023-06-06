Widely Scattered Storms Possible Into the Early Evening

More sunshine is in the forecast today with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will start developing later on and continue into your evening hours. Best chances for rain for mainly near and south of the Tennessee River. Storms could produce heavy rain at times and frequent lightning, but overall intensity should be much tamer today. Expect this activity to fade away shortly after sunset with mostly clear skies overnight. Overnight lows will stay mild in the low to mid 60s with areas of patchy fog possible for your early morning commute on Wednesday.

Plan on a bit of a break from the rain on Wednesday with abundant sunshine and slightly less humidity. Highs will stay rather warm in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 60s. Another round of scattered showers and storms will move in early Thursday morning and continue into the afternoon with highs trending a bit cooler in the low to mid 80s. Much drier air will start filtering in the region Thursday evening with dry conditions sticking around as we head into Friday.

Friday will be filled with plenty of sun, much lower humidity levels, and cooler highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll stay dry into the first half of your weekend on Saturday with temperatures warming back up into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. Chances for showers and storms will return on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region.

