Walmart announces $350 million investment in Cullman distribution center

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Walmart announced a $350 million investment in the high-tech automation of the Cullman regional distribution center Tuesday.

According to a press release from Walmart, the investment is part of a broader initiative that will modernize all 42 of Walmart’s regional distribution centers.

When the renovations are complete, the distribution center will be able to ship nearly double the cases.

The new technology used in the distribution center will automate what was once a physically demanding process. It will use a combination of people and robotics and a massive storage system to increase the speed at which the center can send products to the stores.

“Walmart’s Cullman distribution center has been a pillar in our community for the last 40 years,” said Ken Caviness, General Manager of the Cullman distribution center. “Adding robotics, automation and AI-powered software systems to this facility will revolutionize an already impressive operation, fundamentally changing the way we distribute products to stores.”

According to the press release from Walmart, the investment in the distribution center will help keep the shelves stocked at all Walmart locations across the region.

The $350 million investment is the single largest investment in Cullman’s history according to the press release.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.