USA Attorney files motion to dismiss charges against Madison man accused of assaulting federal officer during Jan. 6 riot

Dillon Herrington
Dillon Herrington(Department of Justice)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The charges for a Madison man who was accused of assaulting a federal officer may be dropped since the government filed a motion to dismiss them.

Dillon Herrington, nicknamed “MagaLumberjack”, was arrested and taken into custody on July 7, 2021. Herrington earned the nickname after surveillance footage captured him in a “Make American Great Again” hat and throwing a wooden 4″ x 4″ piece of lumber in the direction of members of law enforcement.

Herrington was charged with assaulting a federal officer as well as the following:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group
  • Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building
  • Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building
  • Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties
  • Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere

In a court document filed on Monday, The United State Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, submitted a motion to dismiss Herrington’s pending charges without prejudice.

Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
Investigation underway after Harvest teen arrested for impersonating an officer
