Kick off summer with some new kicks

Sneaker Phetish shares new shoes trends!
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who doesn’t love new shoes?

Whether you are a sneakerhead or wanting to become one, David “Kari” Daniels, aka Sneaker Phetish has the perfect recommendations for you!

Kari joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk new releases and stylish sneakers for summer! In the lineup he showed a few trending sneaker and even one that isn’t even available until September!

For more sneaker styling tips and advice follow Kari on Instagram and YouTube!

