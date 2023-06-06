Katlyn Barnes performs single off upcoming debut album

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is a special place in our hearts for local Tennessee Valley musicians. Katlyn Barnes, a Muscle Shoals musician, has music in her veins and she shared a new single off her upcoming debut album with us live.

While sitting at the dining room table Katlyn’s husband, Colin, began creating a beat that sparked the song ‘Downtown.’ The melody was stuck in her head and they cut a demo of the song that same night. The final demo was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound. ‘Downtown,’ drops this Friday and will be available on all streaming platforms.

Katlyn started working on her debut “Into the Blue” in 2020. It’s been a long time coming, but the wait has been worth it. After ‘Downtown’ drops, Katlyn plans to drop a few more singles before the album releases in September.

To hear more of her music and stay up to date on show dates click here.

