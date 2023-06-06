Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new chapter for Huntsville City Schools is on the horizon as the Board of Education has announced the three finalists to become the next superintendent.

This comes after current superintendent Christie Finely announced her retirement in March after serving in the school system for 20 years.

District 4 BOE Member Ryan Renaud and District 3 BOE Member Andrea Alvarez say Christie Finley set a high bar in her past 5 years as superintendent. The two say there are key characteristics that they are looking for when it comes to the next leader and they are taking the selection process seriously.

Renaud believes leadership is key and is looking for someone who is collaborative and will empower the people who serve under them.

Alvarez says she hopes the next superintendent focuses on issuing more policy, culture and consistency. She also hopes that the next superintendent emphasizes safety to keep students and staff from potential harm.

The process started with 20 candidates and on Tuesday the following three candidates were selected:

Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. - Current Interim Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools

Dr. Jermaine Dawson - Chief Academic & Accountability Officer of Birmingham City Schools

Dr. Bren Elliot - Chief of School Improvement & Supports of D.C. Public Schools

The finalists will be interviewed by the Board of Education on Thursday. The new superintendent will vote on the next superintendent on June 13.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.