Highs near 90° Tuesday with spotty afternoon storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  We had some stronger storms stay with us overnight but we are starting off the morning with a dry radar, morning temps are warm in the middle 60s to lower 70s yet again. 

Mostly sunny skies and humid conditions are in the forecast for your Tuesday with highs approaching 90 degrees, winds will be light from the west-southwest.  Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon with a few storms becoming strong to severe in nature.  Any more organized storms that develop can produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lighting, gusty winds and small hail.  Showers and storms should wrap up this evening with skies remaining mostly clear overnight, lows will be warm in the low to middle 60s with areas of patchy fog developing for Wednesday’s morning commute. 

Wednesday should be mainly dry with abundant sunshine and slightly less humidity thanks to a northwest breeze, highs will be just above average topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Thursday will bring another round or two of widely scattered thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon, highs will be a few degrees cooler in the middle 80s.  Friday may be the best day we see all month long with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels, high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. 

An early look at your weekend forecast shows a sunny and mostly dry Saturday with Sunday bringing better chances for storms during the afternoon.

