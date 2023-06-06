Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Fiscal budget meeting held for alleged pay raise proposal survey

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The deadline for a budget vote in Fayetteville for Fiscal Year 2024 is fast approaching.

City officials debated how the upcoming fiscal year’s budget should be spent during a special meeting called Monday night.

Many residents packed city hall following a survey released online showing some city employees could receive up to a 76% salary increase.

The mayor cleared up the confusion saying the survey, conducted by Burris Thompson & Associates, a consulting firm, was only a reference from 77 cities and counties within Tennessee on the cost of living wages.

Aldermen claim the Mayor did not fill them in on the survey, to begin with.

After much discussion, city officials agreed on a 35-cent property tax increase.

Many people who live within city limits have to pay both city and county taxes on their homes.

The current $1.50 city property tax would increase to $1.85 if approved. Lincoln County is looking into the possibility of raising its property tax from $2.10 to $3.20.

Resident Steve Halburg lives in the city and believes these prices are unacceptable.

“My wife and I are both retired. We’re on limited incomes,” said Halburg, “You know, it’s going to cause havoc in our budget as well as the cost of the increase in everything these days.”

Mayor Donna Hartman said the increase will account for a 5% pay raise for police officers, firefighters, and sanitation workers.

She said she understands this may be difficult on some households with inflation being rampant, but she believes this is necessary for those on the front lines.

“We need to take care of our lower paid employees,” said Mayor Hartman, “Especially our police, our fire department. Our sanitation department, these people are on the streets all the time. They’re working hard to take care of us whether they’re protecting us or whether they’re picking up our garbage.”

There will be a public comment held on June 13th at 5 pm regarding the budget and the board is expected to make a vote afterwards.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in
Lambdin was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Three hospitalized, three arrested after shooting in Huntsville Saturday night
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
Victim identified in fatal plane crash near Albertville
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Decatur City Council unanimously votes against apartment zoning
Decatur City Council unanimously votes against apartment zoning
Decatur City Council unanimously votes against apartment zoning
Decatur City Council unanimously votes against apartment zoning
Fiscal budget meeting held for alleged pay raise proposal survey
Fiscal budget meeting held for alleged pay raise proposal survey
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Federal investigators look into deadly Marshall Co. plane crash