Fiscal budget meeting held for alleged pay raise proposal survey

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The deadline for a budget vote in Fayetteville for Fiscal Year 2024 is fast approaching.

City officials debated how the upcoming fiscal year’s budget should be spent during a special meeting called Monday night.

Many residents packed city hall following a survey released online showing some city employees could receive up to a 76% salary increase.

The mayor cleared up the confusion saying the survey, conducted by Burris Thompson & Associates, a consulting firm, was only a reference from 77 cities and counties within Tennessee on the cost of living wages.

Aldermen claim the Mayor did not fill them in on the survey, to begin with.

After much discussion, city officials agreed on a 35-cent property tax increase.

Many people who live within city limits have to pay both city and county taxes on their homes.

The current $1.50 city property tax would increase to $1.85 if approved. Lincoln County is looking into the possibility of raising its property tax from $2.10 to $3.20.

Resident Steve Halburg lives in the city and believes these prices are unacceptable.

“My wife and I are both retired. We’re on limited incomes,” said Halburg, “You know, it’s going to cause havoc in our budget as well as the cost of the increase in everything these days.”

Mayor Donna Hartman said the increase will account for a 5% pay raise for police officers, firefighters, and sanitation workers.

She said she understands this may be difficult on some households with inflation being rampant, but she believes this is necessary for those on the front lines.

“We need to take care of our lower paid employees,” said Mayor Hartman, “Especially our police, our fire department. Our sanitation department, these people are on the streets all the time. They’re working hard to take care of us whether they’re protecting us or whether they’re picking up our garbage.”

There will be a public comment held on June 13th at 5 pm regarding the budget and the board is expected to make a vote afterwards.

