Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Financial planner emphasizes the importance of having a will

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most people do not like to think about death which is why estate planning is often delayed, overlooked or ignored.

Having a will can eliminate a messy court process and ensure the transfer of wealth that is cut and dry and in black and white.

“Not writing things down, particularly when it comes to will can create a lot of issues,” Marshall Clay with the Welch Group said.

The wealth management expert explains how wealth typically transfers in three ways: a title, beneficiary designation and a will.

“If you don’t have an asset titled correctly or if you have no beneficiary designations, all roads ultimately lead to the will. So the will is very important,” Clay said.

He explains that a will is not about divvying up financial assets. Particularly with families, it’s important to decide and put in writing who will take care of the children in the event of an early death.

“If that’s not spelled out in a will, there can be a lot of arguments from family members,” Clay said.

Clay adds a will and estate plans do not matter until they are the only thing that matters. He suggests having a will spelled out by a professional.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
Tommy Tuberville
New Hampshire man arrested for threatening Alabama senator

Latest News

Financial planner emphazises the importance of having a will
Dillon Herrington
Madison man accused of assaulting federal officer during Jan. 6 riot has charges dismissed
In December 2022, the Tennessee Valley Authority implemented rolling blackouts across North...
Congressman Dale Strong voices concern to TVA regarding risk of summer blackouts
Jordan Laron Turner
Athens man indicted for murder after December 2022 shooting