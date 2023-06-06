Deals
Cullman Chick-fil-A to close for months for renovations

The Chick-fil-A location in Cullman, Alabama, will close on June 15 to begin renovations that...
The Chick-fil-A location in Cullman, Alabama, will close on June 15 to begin renovations that are expected to last for approximately 20 weeks, according to the owner.(WDAM)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chick-fil-A location in Cullman, Alabama, will close on June 15 to begin renovations that are expected to last for approximately 20 weeks, according to the owner.

Owner/Operator of the location, Randy Earnest, released a statement about the closing:

“Well many of you have asked and many have been hearing the rumors, but Cullman it’s been almost 20 years since Chick-fil-A became a part of this great community. It has been a great ride in our current restaurant but it’s time for something new. I am glad to announce that we will be getting a new and improved restaurant to serve you from. We will be closing next Thursday, June 15, to begin our scrape and rebuild project. The project will last approximately 20 weeks. We look forward to serving you for 10 more days!”

