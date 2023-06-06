Deals
Congressman Dale Strong voices concern to TVA regarding risk of summer blackouts

In December 2022, the Tennessee Valley Authority implemented rolling blackouts across North Alabama. According to Dale Strong’s letter, it was the first time in the 90-year history of the TVA that something like that had been enacted.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Dale Strong wrote a letter to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) recently voicing his concerns with the possibility of summer blackouts.

In his letter, Strong states he is concerned because this summer is forecasted to bring excessive stress to power grids across the country.

In December 2022, the TVA implemented rolling blackouts across North Alabama. According to Strong’s letter, it was the first time in the 90-year history of the TVA that something like that had been enacted.

According to the North Alabama Electric Reliability Corporation’s Summer Reliability Assessment, there is an elevated risk for stress on the power grids this summer.

Strong said in his letter that he is concerned the TVA has not done enough to address potential insufficiencies of the power grid.

At the end of his letter, Strong requested the TVA provide his office with details on the short-term steps that it has done to ensure the grid will remain fully operational.

