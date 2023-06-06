Alternative ways to measure your health with Brittany Olsen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tracking your health and fitness can be a difficult task, but thanks to Brittany Olsen it can be easier than you think!

Brittany Olsen, owner of Balanced Bootcamp, shared some easy tips to help make tracking your progress easier. She suggests doing monthly check-ins to evaluate your progress and she recommends taking progress pictures to help guide you through your transformation!

If you want to keep up with Brittany check out her Instagram or Facebook!

