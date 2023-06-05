Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County

HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County officials say two people who drowned in a pond Sunday afternoon were trying to save one another.

According to Chief Deputy Brian Covington, a 17 year old boy went chasing after a dog into the pond. When he struggled to get back to the shore, his uncle went in to help. The uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in the water himself. The 17 year old went back in to the water to save his uncle - but he soon went under the water and didn’t come back up.

A 15 year old nephew tried to go in after them, but was stopped by family members.

The Lawrence County Coroner, Scott Norwood, tells us the 17 year old is Gabriel Alonzo and his uncle was 36 year old Julio Chich Alvarez.

This incident happened around 4 p.m. on County Road 222 in Hillsboro.

