New Hampshire man arrested for threatening Alabama senator

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hampshire man was arrested on June 2 for leaving a threatening voicemail allegedly targeting Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Court documents show Brian Landry, 66, was arrested on June 2 for leaving a threatening voicemail around 7:30 a.m. on May 17.

According to the court documents, the voicemail said: “Hey stupid I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you.”

After the phone number was confirmed, U.S. Capitol Police were given the identification of the caller from U.S. Cellular.

Authorities traveled to Landry’s home in New Hampshire on May 24. Landry told authorities that he was extremely angry with some politicians over their handling of programs for veterans.

Landry told authorities he saw on television that Tuberville was blocking military promotions. Landry then admitted to calling the senator’s office but said he did not recall exactly what he said.

According to the court documents, after authorities played the voicemail, Landry acknowledged he may have said some of the things. Landry however denied any intentions or desire to go through with what he threatened.

Landry was arrested on June 2 and charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a member of Congress.

