Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

New Hampshire man arrested for threatening Alabama senator

Tommy Tuberville
Tommy Tuberville(Tommy Tuberville)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hampshire man was arrested on June 2 for leaving a threatening voicemail allegedly targeting Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Court documents show Brian Landry, 66, was arrested on June 2 for leaving a threatening voicemail around 7:30 a.m. on May 17.

According to the court documents, the voicemail said: “Hey stupid I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you.”

After the phone number was confirmed, U.S. Capitol Police were given the identification of the caller from U.S. Cellular.

Authorities traveled to Landry’s home in New Hampshire on May 24. Landry told authorities that he was extremely angry with some politicians over their handling of programs for veterans.

Landry told authorities he saw on television that Tuberville was blocking military promotions. Landry then admitted to calling the senator’s office but said he did not recall exactly what he said.

According to the court documents, after authorities played the voicemail, Landry acknowledged he may have said some of the things. Landry however denied any intentions or desire to go through with what he threatened.

Landry was arrested on June 2 and charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a member of Congress.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in
Lambdin was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Three hospitalized, three arrested after shooting in Huntsville Saturday night
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
Victim identified in fatal plane crash near Albertville
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023
Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival

Latest News

Five months ago, Ray King, 50, was shot and killed by deputies with the Madison County...
Family of Huntsville man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’ seeks answers
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Holmes was arrested for a stabbing that occurred in May.
Decatur woman arrested for stabbing man in May
Trouper was the mascot for Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville.
‘More than just a horse’: Family reflects on life of Northeast Alabama Community College mascot