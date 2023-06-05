Movement Monday: How to sleep better

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wondered how to sleep better at night?

Paul Powell from The Stretch Zone joined Tennessee Valley living to show us 3 ways to stretch before bed for better sleep! Paul explains how these stretches will help to relax your body and get prepared for sleeping

If you are looking for more stretches visit one of their locations in Madison or Hampton Cove or visit their website!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.