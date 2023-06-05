Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Movement Monday: How to sleep better

Paul Powell shows how stretching can get you a better night’s sleep.
These stretches can improve your sleep!
These stretches can improve your sleep!(Paul Powell)
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wondered how to sleep better at night?

Paul Powell from The Stretch Zone joined Tennessee Valley living to show us 3 ways to stretch before bed for better sleep! Paul explains how these stretches will help to relax your body and get prepared for sleeping

If you are looking for more stretches visit one of their locations in Madison or Hampton Cove or visit their website!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in
Lambdin was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Three hospitalized, three arrested after shooting in Huntsville Saturday night
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
Victim identified in fatal plane crash near Albertville
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023
Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival