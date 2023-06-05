Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when...
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a Ford F-250.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was killed in a two vehicle crash on Alabama 251 near Ardmore on Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a Ford F-250. Holloway was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-250, Kenneth Parker, and the passenger, Mary Parker, were both taken to Athens Hospital for treatment.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in
Lambdin was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Three hospitalized, three arrested after shooting in Huntsville Saturday night
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
Victim identified in fatal plane crash near Albertville
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023
Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival

Latest News

Holmes was arrested for a stabbing that occurred in May.
Decatur woman arrested for stabbing man in May
Trouper was the mascot for Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville.
‘More than just a horse’: Family reflects on life of Northeast Alabama Community College mascot
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Remembering Trouper: Family reflects on life of Northeast Alabama Community College mascot
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday