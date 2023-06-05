Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle crash

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was killed in a two vehicle crash on Alabama 251 near Ardmore on Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kimberly Holloway, 48, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a Ford F-250. Holloway was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-250, Kenneth Parker, and the passenger, Mary Parker, were both taken to Athens Hospital for treatment.

