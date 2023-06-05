Hot and humid Monday with afternoon thunderstorms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. After last night’s storms, we still have a few lingering isolated rain showers on the radar to start off the new work week.

Morning temperatures are warm in the middle 60s to lower 70s under mainly fair skies, we do have some isolated pockets of fog to deal with for the morning drive to work. Today will be mostly sunny and humid with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s, winds will be fairly light and will become more westerly into the afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon with a few storms capable of producing heavy rainfall, isolated gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Storms will wind down after sunset with skies staying partly cloudy and lows dropping into the middle 60s by daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday will be a very similar day with sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and more scattered thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday will be sunny and dry with high temps in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be great days in early June with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity, highs will reach the low to middle 80s both days. Isolated to scattered storm chances will return by Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

