Heat, Humidity, & Storms Through the Early Evening

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Expect more heat and humidity through the rest of your afternoon and into the early evening with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible likely through sunset and some storms could be strong. Main threats include brief gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail. We should be drying out for the most part overnight with a few clouds hanging around into your Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will stay quite mild and muggy in the mid 60s.

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible for your early morning commute on Tuesday, especially for locations that received recent heavy rainfall. However, fog should clear quickly as we head into the mid to late morning hours. Temperatures will be warming up quickly as well under plenty more sunshine with afternoon highs soaring right back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Better chances for more scattered showers and storms will once again arrive by the afternoon and evening hours, but storm intensity should be weaker. I’d still recommend keeping the umbrella handy though just to be on the safe side. Drier conditions will filter in overnight and into Wednesday with high temperatures ranging slightly cooler in the mid and upper 80s.

Another round of scattered showers and storms will be on tap for Thursday as a cold front pushes through the area. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 80s and we’ll see some short-lived relief from the heat and humidity on Friday behind the front. Expect Friday to be the best day of the work week weatherwise with highs in the low to mid 80s and a more comfortable feel with lower humidity levels. We’ll stay mainly dry as we kick off your weekend on Saturday, but temperatures will quickly ramp back up near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will return as we wrap up your weekend on Sunday.

