Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Harvest teenager was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer across the Tennessee Valley.

According to officials, 17-year-old Logan Martin came to the Limestone County Sheriff’s office after he applied for a position as a Corrections Officer.

The LCSO received a tip that Martin had stolen blue lights from the Madison County Career Tech Law Enforcement vehicle and placed them in his car. He used lights to pull over drivers in Limestone County, Madison County, Jackson County and Lincoln County, Tenn.

A search warrant was obtained for Martin’s 2-door 2008 Toyota Solara. Blue lights were discovered in the front and back of his car, dash cameras, a police radio and other law-enforcement-related items.

After interviewing Martin

Martin was arrested and charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer. He has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

The LCSO is asking that if anyone was pulled over by Martin in the Tennessee Valley area to reach out to Captain Caleb Durden at (256) 232-0111.

