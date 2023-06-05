Five new books to add to your summer reading list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who doesn’t love a good summer read? Whether you’re relaxing by the pool, under a cabana on the beach, or in the comfort of your air conditioned home, Lady Smith from Snail on the Wall Bookstore gave us five new books we’re dying to get into.

Lady also shared a little something for everyone and discussed an upcoming event happening in Huntsville, AL.

“An Evening with Friends and Fiction” is happening Wednesday, June 6 at 6:30 pm at Randolph School. Each ticket will include a hardcover copy of Kristin Harmel’s new release, ”The Paris Daughter.” Kristin, along with Mary Kay Andrews, Kristy Woodson Harvey and Patti Callahan Henry will all be on stage for a live book talk. Afterwards, they will be able to meet with readers and sign books. To grab yourself a ticket click here.

