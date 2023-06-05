Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation

63% of adults plan to travel this summer, survey finds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 80% of Americans taking a summer vacation have changed their plans due to inflation, a survey by Bankrate found.

Virginia Credit Union Financial Coach Cherry Dale said creating a budget and backup plans for your vacation can help reign in spending.

Dale said vacationers often only budget for travel and lodging costs, neglecting food and other expenses, like tickets and excursions, that can add up. She suggested planning for all expenses, even incidentals.

“You can just write each person’s name down, allocate breakfast, lunch and dinner, excursion plans, money for shopping. When you get a number per person, you’re going to add all of that up,” Dale proposed. “And my advice would be to set aside another 30% on top of that amount to set aside for emergencies.”

For example, if you have a budget of $1,000, Dale recommends setting aside an additional $300 for unexpected costs.

She also said it’s okay to use credit cards on a trip, whether for the balance or the unexpected costs or for the rewards points. She said just make sure you have a plan to pay it off.

Dale shared several other tips for a smoother vacation:

  • Alert your financial institutions ahead of travel to avoid any disruptions for suspicious transactions
  • Be aware of credit card transactions fees if you are traveling internationally
  • Take a picture or write down your credit card numbers and expiration dates and customer service phone numbers in case of lost or stolen wallets

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in
Lambdin was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Three hospitalized, three arrested after shooting in Huntsville Saturday night
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
Victim identified in fatal plane crash near Albertville
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023
Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
FILE - Four children from Topeka, Kansas, have been found safe, and a suspect is in custody....
4 missing Kansas children found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
This May 2023 image released by the National Park Service shows a rare wolverine sighting in...
Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists