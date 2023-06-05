Decatur woman arrested for stabbing man in May

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence Friday for stabbing a man in May.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Chestnut Road on May 20 for a stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, officers determined Tekita Holmes, 35, was the suspect. Holmes was arrested on June 3, she was charged with second-degree domestic violence.

She was taken to the Morgan County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

