Patrice Johnson with Arts Huntsville gives this year’s lineup.
Patrice Johnson talks Concerts in the Park 2023 lineup.
Patrice Johnson talks Concerts in the Park 2023 lineup.(Ellen McDonald and Patrice Johnson)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Dust off your lawn chair, grab a picnic blanket, pack some snacks and head over to Big Spring International Park because Concerts in the park is back!

Beginning June 5 and running until August 7, the beloved event is sure to be a crowd pleaser with this year’s lineup. Patrice Johnson, the Arts Equity, Marketing, and Media Manager of Arts Huntsville gave us the rundown of who we can see on stage this summer.

Concerts are every Monday and will start at 6:30 pm. If you don’t want to pack a picnic, there will be food trucks galore for attendees to enjoy. To see this year’s entire lineup, explore the performers or to check out the vendors click here.

