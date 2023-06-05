Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in
Lambdin was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Three hospitalized, three arrested after shooting in Huntsville Saturday night
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
Victim identified in fatal plane crash near Albertville
Nephew, uncle drown in Lawrence County on Sunday
Uncle, nephew drown trying to save one another in Lawrence County
The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023
Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
The Athens City Council voted on Monday to keep its medical marijuana ordinance in place.
Athens medical marijuana ordinance remains in place after vote
Five months ago, Ray King, 50, was shot and killed by deputies with the Madison County...
Family of Huntsville man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’ seeks answers