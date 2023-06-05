Deals
Athens medical marijuana ordinance remains in place after vote

The Athens City Council voted on Monday to keep its medical marijuana ordinance in place.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted on Monday to keep its medical marijuana ordinance in place.

The vote was a tie, 2-2, meaning the ordinance remains in place.

Despite numerous Athens residents expressing their distaste for medical cannabis dispensaries in the city, the Athens City Council did not overturn the decision. Many residents and various church leaders were at a city council meeting in May to share their feelings.

Athens City Councilman, Harold Wales, said he was concerned about medical cannabis dispensaries in May as well.

“Opioids are sold on the street, we’ve got an epidemic in the United States that’s what happens, there’s nothing the doctors can do because they did everything legally,” Wales said. “It’s the people that get these things, that’s what worries me about the medical marijuana and like the preacher’s said tonight, people are going to be driving with this in their system.”

The city council voted to approve medical cannabis dispensaries in November 2022.

