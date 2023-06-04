Two hospitalized after Huntsville shooting Saturday night
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting near Old Monrovia Road.
According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday near Old Monrovia Road and Stones Throw Drive.
The Huntsville Police Department has a person of interest in custody.
