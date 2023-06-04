Two hospitalized after Huntsville shooting Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting near Old Monrovia Road.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday near Old Monrovia Road and Stones Throw Drive.

The Huntsville Police Department has a person of interest in custody.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.