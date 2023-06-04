Deals
Three hospitalized, three arrested after shooting in Huntsville Saturday night

An official with the Huntsville Police Department said a person of interest has been detained.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested and three people were hospitalized after a shooting near Old Monrovia Road Saturday night.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, two teenagers were arrested for an armed robbery that occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday near Old Monrovia Road and Stones Throw Drive. The two teenagers were 16 and 17 and were charged as adults.

Two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the armed robbery/shooting.

While officers with the Huntsville Police Department were working the original shooting call, a man who was later identified as Robert Lambdin, 26, began shooting at officers and citizens in the area.

A citizen was hit by Lambdin’s gunfire and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, Lambdin continued to shoot at officers but was taken down by a K-9. Officers determined Lambdin had been shot when officers returned fire. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Lambdin was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

