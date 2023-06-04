Deals
Man suspected of causing deadly crash Saturday morning turns himself in

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in Huntsville after a seven-vehicle crash.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, Jackie Jones, 57, was riding a motorcycle and was killed in the crash. Five other people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash ran away from the area according to an official with the Huntsville Police Department.

The man who is suspected of causing the crash, Joshua Payne, 30, turned himself in at the Public Safety Complex Sunday afternoon. Payne was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, more charges are expected.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.

