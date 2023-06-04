Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Land Trust opens 10th nature preserve

The latest nature preserve from the Land Trust of North Alabama is open near Chapman Mountain.
The latest nature preserve from the Land Trust of North Alabama is open near Chapman Mountain.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Land Trust of North Alabama celebrated a special landmark on Saturday morning. The ribbon cutting at the brand new Hickory Cove Nature Preserve marked the 10th in the group’s history.

The new preserve is adjacent to the Trailhead subdivision in northeast Huntsville. That’s at the foot of Chapman Mountain near Highway 72 and Moore’s Mill Road.

The area is developing quickly, with multiple homes, condos, apartment buildings and businesses under construction right now along Highway 72 from the mountain towards Gurley. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick says that makes efforts like this critical. “I think everyone’s aware of the development occurring in our community right now.” Bostick told WAFF 48 at the ribbon cutting. “So one of the things we really strive to do is balance that development with our natural spaces and give people ways to connect with nature.”

The new Hickory Cove trail is 1.75 miles long. The Land Trust warns it may not be for beginners due to rocky terrain and steep elevations. But, with many other trails available, there’s sure to be one that suits everyone. “A lot of people aren’t comfortable getting outside.” Bostick said. “More and more people don’t grow up playing outside or going camping or hiking so it’s important to get this easy way to get out there. We have the greenway that’s right here, then the trail takes you up into the woods a little bit.”

The Land Trust will be building a new nature discovery center based at the Hickory Cove preserve. We’ll keep you updated on when that will be opening.

To see the full list of Land Trust preserves, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
One killed Saturday morning in seven-vehicle crash in Huntsville
DeAndre Evans, 39
Huntsville officer involved in altercation with shoplifter at Sam’s Club
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Huntsville Police Department
One person injured in Huntsville shooting, two teenagers arrested

Latest News

The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023
Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
UPDATE: Victim identified in plane crash near Albertville
A dog was rescued from the home during the fire.
No injuries reported in Madison Co. structure fire
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
One killed Saturday morning in seven-vehicle crash in Huntsville