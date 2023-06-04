Land Trust of North Alabama opens 10th nature preserve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Land Trust of North Alabama celebrated a special landmark Saturday morning with the ribbon cutting at the brand-new Hickory Cove Nature Preserve.

Saturday’s ribbon cutting marked the 10th in the group’s history. The new preserve is adjacent to the Trailhead subdivision in northeast Huntsville near Highway 72 and Moore’s Mill Road.

The area is developing quickly, with multiple homes, condos, apartment buildings and businesses under construction right now along Highway 72 from the mountain toward Gurley. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick says that makes efforts like this critical.

“I think everyone’s aware of the development occurring in our community right now,” Bostick said. “So one of the things we really strive to do is balance that development with our natural spaces and give people ways to connect with nature.”

The new Hickory Cove trail is 1.75 miles long. The Land Trust warns it may not be for beginners due to rocky terrain and steep elevations. But, with many other trails available, there’s sure to be one that suits everyone.

“A lot of people aren’t comfortable getting outside,” Bostick said. “More and more people don’t grow up playing outside or going camping or hiking so it’s important to get this easy way to get out there. We have the greenway that’s right here, then the trail takes you up into the woods a little bit.”

The Land Trust will be building a new nature discovery center based at the Hickory Cove preserve. We’ll keep you updated on when that will be opening.

