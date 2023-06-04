Hot & humid with strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, another hot & humid day with temps near 90. Scattered thunderstorms, especially for locations East of I-65, after 3 P.M. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and dangerous lightning expected. Evening storms, partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm both days. High temps in the upper 80s to near 90. Sunny and dry

Wednesday and after another chance of thunderstorms Thursday, dry again Friday. High temps Wednesday through Friday in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.

Early call for NEXT weekend, dry Saturday with a chance of storms Sunday. Mid to upper 80s both days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.