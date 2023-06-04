Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival

The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023
The River City Pride festival in Decatur on June 3, 2023(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Founder’s Park in Decatur was home to the first-ever River City Pride festival Saturday afternoon.

People from all walks of life were on hand for live music, food, shopping booths and family fun. The event was also informative as several local LGBTQ+ focused groups were on hand to provide information and help to anyone in need.

The event was hosted by the Southeastern Diversity Project. President and co-founder Beth Noblit told us that it’s important to make sure that events like this are visible in places like Decatur, rather than just in larger cities. “It’s important because we’re part of the community” Noblit said. “As part of the community, we want everyone welcome. Every friend, every ally and everyone to make sure that every person who is part of th LGBTQ community has a safe place to be, and a welcoming place to be and a role in developing our community.”

Carson Elmore is a Decatur native. Earlier this week, he told our partners at the Decatur Daily that, as a trans non-binary man, he didn’t feel very supported in Decatur in the past. He’s hoping to change that moving forward with events like this. “I’ve been excited to participate in this event. There wasn’t anything like this for kids like me when I was a kid.” Elmore told us today. “It’s great to see kids here being able to celebrate love and acceptance and kindness.”

With a good turnout and perfect weather, Noblit is excited about the future. “We plan to continue this every year”. She said. “And we also plan to continue community events all year long. So even though Pride officially, nationally, is in June, the Southeastern Diversity Project will always be here for our community with open hearts and open minds.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
One killed Saturday morning in seven-vehicle crash in Huntsville
DeAndre Evans, 39
Huntsville officer involved in altercation with shoplifter at Sam’s Club
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Huntsville Police Department
One person injured in Huntsville shooting, two teenagers arrested

Latest News

The latest nature preserve from the Land Trust of North Alabama is open near Chapman Mountain.
Land Trust opens 10th nature preserve
One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.
UPDATE: Victim identified in plane crash near Albertville
A dog was rescued from the home during the fire.
No injuries reported in Madison Co. structure fire
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
One killed Saturday morning in seven-vehicle crash in Huntsville