Decatur hosts first-ever River City Pride festival

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Founder’s Park in Decatur was home to the first-ever River City Pride festival Saturday afternoon.

People from all walks of life were on hand for live music, food, shopping booths and family fun. The event was also informative as several local LGBTQ+ focused groups were on hand to provide information and help to anyone in need.

The event was hosted by the Southeastern Diversity Project. President and co-founder Beth Noblit told us that it’s important to make sure that events like this are visible in places like Decatur, rather than just in larger cities. “It’s important because we’re part of the community” Noblit said. “As part of the community, we want everyone welcome. Every friend, every ally and everyone to make sure that every person who is part of th LGBTQ community has a safe place to be, and a welcoming place to be and a role in developing our community.”

Carson Elmore is a Decatur native. Earlier this week, he told our partners at the Decatur Daily that, as a trans non-binary man, he didn’t feel very supported in Decatur in the past. He’s hoping to change that moving forward with events like this. “I’ve been excited to participate in this event. There wasn’t anything like this for kids like me when I was a kid.” Elmore told us today. “It’s great to see kids here being able to celebrate love and acceptance and kindness.”

With a good turnout and perfect weather, Noblit is excited about the future. “We plan to continue this every year”. She said. “And we also plan to continue community events all year long. So even though Pride officially, nationally, is in June, the Southeastern Diversity Project will always be here for our community with open hearts and open minds.”

