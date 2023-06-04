Crimson Tide win second game of Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - In a wild game that featured six lead changes, a four-run ninth inning pushed Alabama baseball past Troy, 11-8, Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide improved to 42-19 on the season and 2-0 in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional with Saturday’s win over Troy.

Alabama was first to strike as the team scored two runs in the second before a five-run third for Troy moved the Trojans ahead.

The Tide countered with four runs in the fourth to retake the lead before Troy evened things up at six with one run in the fifth.

UA took the lead right back with a solo homer from Andrew Pinckney in the sixth, but once again, the Trojans reclaimed the lead with a two-run sixth. Both teams would then go scoreless until the ninth when a two-out error helped the Tide plate four for the win.

The Tide offense pounded out 13 hits with eight of the nine starters recording at least one knock. Pinckney led the way once again, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer, two RBI, a pair of runs and a walk. Also homering was Caden Rose who went 2-for-3 and added a double, two RBI, two walks and a team-high three runs scored.

Hunter Hoopes (2-1) picked up the win with one scoreless frame, while Alton Davis II earned his eighth save of the year thanks to a scoreless ninth that included one strikeout. The loss went to Noah Manning (3-3).

Alabama will await its opponent in game two on Sunday. The Tide will face the winner of the Boston College-Troy game at 8 p.m. CT with the matchup airing on ESPN+.

