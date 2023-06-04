Deals
African Heritage Festival entertains, informs in Tuscumbia

A woman enjoys live music at the 2023 African Heritage festival in Tuscumbia
A woman enjoys live music at the 2023 African Heritage festival in Tuscumbia
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The 22nd annual African Heritage festival has wrapped up in Tuscumbia.

People from across the southeast came to Willie Green Rec Center to see live music, enjoy great food, see original art and learn about African history and culture.

Rea Phyfer is the treasurer of the event. He told us that aside from the gospel music, reggae show, scholarship giveaway and dance contest the real focus is education. “We’re looking forward to a good time” Phyfer said Saturday morning. “But the most important thing is bringing everyone together and learning about their culture. That’s what we’re doing here.” Phyfer says this is especially true for young people. “We’re trying to give the younger people an idea of what it took in the olden days” he said. “They paved the way for us to do what we need to do. It’s important to come out and find out the things our forefathers did a long time ago to bring stuff like this together.”

The event kicked off on Friday and concluded Saturday morning. Phyfer says everyone is welcome at the 2024 festival next year. “We want to help the ones that don’t know about our race or culture” he told WAFF 48. “This is something that will give each person - whether you’re white or black or green - a chance to learn about this African culture we’re all a part of.”

