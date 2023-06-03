WATCH: Thieves steal more than $300K in boat equipment

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - At GAF Marine, frustration is mounting for owner Kyle Scheer.

His boat shop has been hit twice by thieves who he said have stolen more than $300,000 worth of equipment. Scheer has video surveillance footage of the suspects committing the crime but it isn’t enough evidence to make an arrest.

“To come in and see not only our stuff but their stuff destroyed, taken. It was tough,” said Scheer.

GAF Marine’s location is in Cullman County, just off I-65. For the second time since March, two thieves have broken into Scheer’s boat shop and stripped parts off of his customer’s boats.

More than 20 boats had been stripped of the equipment that comes with it and the price tag associated with that equipment is no small number. Scheer says the going rates for equipment on your average bass boat are more than $20,000.

It’s not just at GAF Marine. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says these same individuals are responsible for thefts across the state as well.

“One of the most frustrating things is we don’t believe they are local. Because we’re seeing this trend statewide,” Gentry said. “I know there’s been anywhere from six to ten similar businesses that either these individuals or individuals they’re working with have done the same actions.”

On top of everything Scheer has dealt with, he says he’s spent more than $60,000 to enhance security at his shop, adding barbed wire, nearly 30 security cameras and an automatic gate.

“If you consider everyone’s time that’s involved, the insurance companies, the customers, us, the sheriff’s department, you’re probably pushing close to a million dollars just in these two instances,” he said. “That’s not including the ones they’ve hit in Guntersville and Huntsville and Florence. And it’s the same two individuals.”

If you know any information that could lead to the arrest of the people involved in these thefts, Scheer is offering a $5,000 reward as an incentive to help find and arrest the suspects.

