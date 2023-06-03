Deals
One-year-old dies following accidental drowning

By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-year-old has died following an accidental drowning at a family home in Meridianville on Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the time of the call came in at 6:12 p.m. and the child was transported to Huntsville Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

