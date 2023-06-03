One-year-old dies following accidental drowning

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-year-old has died following an accidental drowning at a family home in Meridianville on Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the time of the call came in at 6:12 p.m. and the child was transported to Huntsville Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

