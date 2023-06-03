Deals
One killed Saturday morning in seven-vehicle crash in Huntsville

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in Huntsville after a seven-vehicle crash.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, Jackie Jones, 57, was riding a motorcycle and was killed in the crash. Five other people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash ran away from the area according to an official with the Huntsville Police Department.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the driver who ran away is urged to contact 256-722-7100.

