One killed in plane crash near Albertville

Authorities are on the scene investigating the crash.
Authorities are on the scene investigating the crash.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.

According to an official with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed in a plane crash Saturday afternoon near Albertville.

A small plane crashed near Mt. Olive Drive in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of the crash. Federal investigators are expected to arrive on the scene soon.

