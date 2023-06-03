One killed in plane crash near Albertville

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed near Albertville.

According to an official with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed in a plane crash Saturday afternoon near Albertville.

A small plane crashed near Mt. Olive Drive in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of the crash. Federal investigators are expected to arrive on the scene soon.

