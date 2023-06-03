Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

No injuries reported in Madison Co. structure fire

A dog was rescued from the home during the fire.
A dog was rescued from the home during the fire.(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - There were no injuries reported in a home fire in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

According to an official with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, a call came in around 1:45 p.m. regarding a fire at a house on Saralee Drive in Madison County.

The fire was in the garage and firefighters quickly contained the blaze. A dog was rescued from the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Volunteer fire departments from Moores Mill, New Market and Central all responded to the fire.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
One killed Saturday morning in seven-vehicle crash in Huntsville
DeAndre Evans, 39
Huntsville officer involved in altercation with shoplifter at Sam’s Club
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s
Huntsville Police Department
One person injured in Huntsville shooting, two teenagers arrested

Latest News

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
One killed Saturday morning in seven-vehicle crash in Huntsville
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.
One killed, five injured after seven-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Huntsville
Ahead of 90-degree weather HVAC expert shares tips on air conditioning units
Ahead of 90-degree weather HVAC experts share tips on air conditioning units
Ahead of 90-degree weather HVAC expert shares tips on air conditioning units
Ahead of 90-degree weather HVAC experts shares tips on air conditioning units