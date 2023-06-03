No injuries reported in Madison Co. structure fire

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - There were no injuries reported in a home fire in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

According to an official with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, a call came in around 1:45 p.m. regarding a fire at a house on Saralee Drive in Madison County.

The fire was in the garage and firefighters quickly contained the blaze. A dog was rescued from the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Volunteer fire departments from Moores Mill, New Market and Central all responded to the fire.

