Hot & humid with isolated afternoon storms for today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A foggy start to the day, but fog will burn off quick and mostly sunny conditions expected for today. A slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. A hot and humid day with high temps around 90. Patchy fog again tonight and muggy. Mid to upper 60s. Sunday, hot and humid with afternoon storms. High temps near 90. Thunderstorms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lighting.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of a storm each day, otherwise hot and humid. High temps near 90°.

Daily thunderstorm chances will continue for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temps in the 80s. Low temps in the 60s.

