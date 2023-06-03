Deals
Angels call up second Trash Pandas’ pitcher in a week

Jose Soriano is the fourth Trash Panda to be called up this season, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman and Zach Neto were called up earlier this season.(Rocket City Trash Pandas)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced Saturday that pitcher, Jose Soriano had been called up to the Los Angeles Angels.

Soriano is the Angels 25th ranked prospect according to MLB.com. According to a press release from the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Soriano will make his MLB debut in the coming days.

Soriano is the fourth Trash Panda to be called up this season, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman and Zach Neto were called up earlier this season.

The Angels signed Soriano as an international free agent. He came up through the system as a starter and was a Midwest League All-Star in 2019 for Class-A Burlington.

In early 2020, Soriano underwent Tommy John surgery leaving him unable to pitch. During that offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Soriano in the Rule 5 Draft. While rehabbing from his surgery, Soriano suffered a setback and was returned to the Angels in November 2021.

Soriano was assigned to the Trash Pandas this season and has been a strong relief pitcher. This season, he has made 17 appearances for Rocket City.

In his 17 appearances, Soriano is 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA, two holds and one save. He has struck out 31 batters in 23.1 innings of work. 15 of his 17 appearances have been in relief, and in those 15 appearances, he has allowed just five earned runs in 20 innings of work.

