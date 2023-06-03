Deals
Ahead of 90-degree weather HVAC experts share tips on air conditioning units

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With weekend temperatures expected to hit the 90s, many are looking for ways to cool off.

Rachel Jones said she is trying hard to avoid Alabama heat and stay inside. She said it’s hard to avoid the heat when her air conditioning unit is broken.

“I was sweating 24/7,” said Jones. “I couldn’t sleep well because it was just way too hot. I didn’t feel any different as I was outside and I just couldn’t get a break from the heat.”

Scott Shoemaker, general manager of Valley Heating and Cooling, said his company receives the most calls about broken units this time of the year.

“With the heat and humidity in Alabama, causes a lot of stress on these heat pumps,” said Shoemaker, “And if they’re going to break down they’re always going to break down when it’s the hottest part of the year.”

He said keeping the temperature around 78 degrees is a good rule of thumb to not stress the unit. Shoemaker also recommends changing the filter on time and removing any obstructions in front of the return to keep the constant airflow.

Shoemaker said air conditioning can be more of a need than comfort, especially for those with medical issues and the elderly.

“In a hot home, it can magnify those health conditions for them,” said Shoemaker, “So the sooner they can get back into a cooler home, the sooner they can breathe better, feel better, and just you know have a better quality of life.”

Shoemaker also recommends people get a routine unit check during the springtime to avoid potential issues for first-time use.

