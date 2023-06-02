Temps near 90° Friday with spotty thudnerstorms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Friday morning. We have a few isolated clusters of rain on the radar to start off our morning with mainly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the middle 60s.

Any stray showers should start to dissipate into the mid-morning hours with areas of patchy fog also mixing out once we start warming up. Skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s, it will be a very humid day with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening, some can be stronger with gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

Storms will wrap up around sunset with skies staying partly cloudy overnight, lows will be mild in the middle 60s. The weekend forecast looks hot and humid with plenty of dry hours to enjoy time outside. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees with just isolated showers and storms. Next week will start of hot as well with temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The overall pattern is very summer-like with slight chances for rain showers and storms each afternoon.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.