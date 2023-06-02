One person injured in Huntsville shooting, two teenagers arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were arrested following a shooting that took place in Huntsville on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting in the area of Kirkland Drive and Bridge Road happened around 4:15 p.m.

Officials also say one injured victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two 17-year-old shooting offenders were arrested and are being charged with assault. Officials say they are being booked in the Madison County Jail as adults but due to their age, their names will not be released.

Additional arrests are expected.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

